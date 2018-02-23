Dimmit Police Department gets grant for K-9 unit

The Dimmit Police Department installed a temperature alarm system in it's K-9 Unit truck to make sure its dog is safe for the upcoming summer.
In a two-day conference celebrating the culture and industries of the Southern High Plains, one man is embracing a creative approach to telling the story of the plains to the audience.
As a way of previewing next weeks meeting, the city's Planning Department is releasing a draft for the redevelopment of the Barrio Neighborhood.
One man is behind bars after a January wreck that ended in the death of his passenger.
A man named Rob Pope, stopping only to sleep and eat, has been running across America for charity.
