Dimmit Police Department gets grant for K-9 unit

The Dimmit Police Department installed a temperature alarm system in its K-9 Unit truck to make sure its dog is safe for the upcoming summer.

When the temperature is 70 degrees outside, it can rise to nearly 90 inside a vehicle.

That is why the Dimmit Police Department wants to make sure its K-9 unit stays cool.

Jack is the DPD Narcotics dog. When he's not sniffing out drugs, he's waiting in the K-9 unit truck to be called upon, but cars heat up very quickly in the summer.

That is why DPD applied for a grant from Hero K-9 for a temperature alarm system.

"It is very important because Jack is very important to this department and also to me, and I don't want any harm to come to him, because sometimes in the summer it gets very hot here in Texas," said Sky Holcomb, Jack's handler.

Hot N Pop alerts when it gets too hot in the truck. The horn goes off, lights blink, windows go down, and the fan in Jack's kennel immediately turns on.

"Unfortunately, last year and the year before, there were a couple of deaths with K-9s being left in the vehicles, and we want to prevent that for sure," said Assistant Dimmit Police Chief Daniel Jackson.

DPD says Jack is a part of their law enforcement family and an asset to the community.

"Since we added the K-9 unit a couple of years ago, our drug arrests have gone up significantly," said Assistant Chief Jackson. "He's a good asset for us. He also does public appearances and things like that. The kids love him."

Hero K-9 also donated a medical kit, so that if Jack ever had an emergency, he would have some help.

