Amarillo man arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after January fatal wreck

One man is behind bars after a January wreck that ended in the death of his passenger.

The wreck occurred on January 11 after the driver, Nicholas Mergele Nolley, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree on the 8100 block of SW 34th Avenue in Amarillo.

His passenger, Shelby Danielle Clark, died at the scene of the collision.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Amarillo police believe alcohol was a factor in the collision and presented charges of intoxicated manslaughter.

Nolley was arrested on Thursday in the Fort Worth area and is currently in the Tarrant County Jail.

The Amarillo Police Department is conducting an investigation with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to determine where Nolley bought the alcohol he allegedly consumed before the collision.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved