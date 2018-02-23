Blood donations urgently needed after winter weather, hazardous road conditions prevent donations across Oklahoma

A man named Rob Pope, stopping only to sleep and eat, has been running across America for charity.
Coffee Memorial Blood Center is extending hours this weekend to help Oklahoma who has an urgent need for donors.
Pampa Junior High School was on lockdown earlier today as staff and law enforcement investigated a possible threat.
A new initiative is aimed to help students in the Texas A&M System stay in school and graduate on time without having to worry about debt.
Classes at Hereford ISD have resumed as normal following this morning's soft lockdown.
