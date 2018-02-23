Blood donations urgently needed after winter weather, hazardous road conditions prevent donations across Oklahoma

Blood donations urgently needed, and you can donate this weekend (Source: Coffee Memorial Blood Center)

Coffee Memorial Blood Center is extending hours this weekend to help Oklahoma who has an urgent need for donors.

Winter weather, hazardous road conditions and the flu epidemic have hindered blood donations across Oklahoma.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

If you'd like to donate, you can visit Coffee Memorial Blood Center. The center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. today and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. tomorrow.

All donor types are requested.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.