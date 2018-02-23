APD: Criminals look for cars left running and unattended

APD reminds you not to leave cars running or keys in car after two stolen vehicle incidents this week (Source: Amarillo Police Department)

The Amarillo Police Department would like to remind residents not to leave their cars running after two people were arrested this week for stealing vehicles that were left running and unattended.

Around 4:27 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 1800 block of South Grand Street after a pickup truck was stolen. Police saw the stolen truck in the area of Southeast 11th and Russell. Officers pursued the truck, and the driver continued to flee at a high rate of speed.

The suspect stopped the truck in the 1400 block of Pryor and ran on foot. Officers caught him and placed him under arrest.

Brandon Terrel Roberson, 24, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention in a vehicle and evading arrest or detention on foot.

Around 6:05 p.m. the next day, officers were called to a home on the 1200 block of north Marrs street where the owner had left the car running to go back inside and the car was stolen.

Officers saw the stolen Jeep Cherokee in the area, and a pursuit ensued. The chase was called off due to extreme danger to the public.

Around 8:00 p.m., an officer saw the Jeep again and another chase ensued until the suspect wrecked at the I-40 Eastern Street exit. The driver then got out of the car and ran.

Officers then found the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Elijah Malek Saucedo, hiding in a stack of tires.

He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and two local municipal warrants.

