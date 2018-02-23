Pampa ISD: No threat found after investigation at Pampa Junior High

Pampa Junior High School was on lockdown earlier today as staff and law enforcement investigated a possible threat.
Pampa Junior High School was on lockdown earlier today as staff and law enforcement investigated a possible threat.
A new initiative is aimed to help students in the Texas A&M System stay in school and graduate on time without having to worry about debt.
A new initiative is aimed to help students in the Texas A&M System stay in school and graduate on time without having to worry about debt.
Classes at Hereford ISD have resumed as normal following this morning's soft lockdown.
Classes at Hereford ISD have resumed as normal following this morning's soft lockdown.
Weather outlook for Friday, Feb. 23
Weather outlook for Friday, Feb. 23
As the Texas Rangers continue to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting in Stratford, some residents are voicing their concerns.
As the Texas Rangers continue to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting in Stratford, some residents are voicing their concerns.