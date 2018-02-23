Pampa ISD: No threat found after investigation at Pampa Junior High

Pampa ISD: No threat found after investigation at Pampa Junior H - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
PAMPA, TX (KFDA) -

Pampa Junior High School was on lockdown earlier today as staff and law enforcement investigated a possible threat.

Pampa Independent School District says they were investigating a possible threat made through a text message.

The school district says officials have completed the investigation, and no threat was found.

The school will resume regular schedule shortly. 

