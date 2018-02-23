Sunray police looking for stolen pickup

The Sunray Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a pickup truck that was stolen from Sunray High School.

Around 7:30 yesterday evening, Sunray police received a report that a white 2001 Chevy 2500 HD crew cab truck had been stolen from the high school parking lot.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The pickup has several stickers on the back glass, a light bar on the roof and black aftermarket wheels.

Police say the pickup was possibly seen leaving Walmart in Dumas, heading towards Amarillo.

If you see this pickup, call your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.