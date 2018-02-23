Hereford ISD campuses resume normal schedule after soft lockdown

Classes at Hereford ISD have resumed as normal following this morning's soft lockdown.

Today, Hereford ISD received a report from a parent that there was a Snapchat threat.

At this time, officials have not been able to identify the individual that made the threat.

All district campuses were placed on a soft lockdown as a precautionary measure in order for officials to investigate the threat.

There have been no guns or injuries on campus.

The school district is working with police, the FBI and Snapchat to investigate the threat.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Students will be released after school on regular schedule.

