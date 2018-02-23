RECALL ALERT: Yamaha recalls Golf Cars and Personal Transportation Vehicles due to crash hazard

Yamaha recalls Golf Cars and Personal Transportation Vehicles due to crash hazard. The brake cables on the golf cars and PTVs can fail, posing a crash hazard.

This recall involves the following model year 2015 through 2018 gas and electric-powered golf cars , PTVs and utility vehicles.

The vehicles were sold in various colors including blue, green, red, white, tan and silver. The model and serial numbers can be found on a label under the seat on the left or right side.

Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled Golf Cars and PTVs and contact a local Yamaha Golf Car dealer to schedule a free repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.

The firm has received 285 reports of brake cables failing. No injuries have been reported.

Sold at Yamaha Golf Car dealers nationwide from November 2014 through December 2017 for between $5,900 and $7,700.

Contact Yamaha at 800-962-7926 anytime or online at www.yamahagolfcar.com and click on the Recall Tab located at the bottom of the page for more information.

