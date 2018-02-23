RECALL ALERT: Yamaha recalls Golf Cars and Personal Transportation Vehicles due to crash hazard

Weather outlook for Friday, Feb. 23
As the Texas Rangers continue to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting in Stratford, some residents are voicing their concerns.
Center Without Walls was presented to the 21st Century Senior Services Development Advisory Board as an outlet to better connect senior citizens to opportunities available to them.
Today, girls from the area are learning that with something as simple as a piece of foil and a penny, they too can make a difference as an engineer.
Chairman of the Armed Services Committee Congressman Mac Thornberry visited Bell plant today, to get an update on the V-280 program. During his visit he talked about the recent military budget increase.
