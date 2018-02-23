Friday's Weather: Warmer day with high temps in the 60s

After our winter weather the past few days, we are returning to more spring like conditions for the weekend.

Temps will be in the 20's an 30's to start off the morning under mostly sunny to partly sunny skies.

As we head through the afternoon temps will warm into the 50's and 60's under clear skies.

Overnight we will see mild temps with lows in the 20's and 30's.

Saturday will once again warm into the 50's and 60's, but winds will increase tomorrow.

Winds will be out of the southwest at 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

High fire danger returns Saturday.

Sunday will be another mild day with breezy winds.

We start off next week with temps in the 60's and 70's.

Another cold front should move in for the middle of next week.

