Center without Walls: A new plan to engage senior citizens in Amarillo

Center Without Walls was presented to the 21st Century Senior Services Development Advisory Board as an outlet to better connect senior citizens to opportunities available to them.

"It would let the community know what programs and services are already available in the community," said Linda Pitner, Senior Services Coordinator for the City of Amarillo. "Maybe in places they don't traditionally think about with regard to senior programming or active adult programming."

If a Center without Walls comes to fruition, social media is key.

"In it's essence is made up primarily of a website so people need to know it's there," said Pitner.

"There's a lot of merit in having it in one location, accessible to everyone all the various services and program possibility available for senior citizens," said Robert Goodrich, a member of the 21st Century Senior Services Development Advisory Board.

Even for those who aren't the most tech-savvy, Center without Walls is expanding it's target market.

"It may help a daughter, a daughter in law, a niece,a nephew, a granddaughter, a grandson, a friend find programs and services that maybe their neighbor, their grandmother, their grandfather may want to know more about," said Pitner.

"I had a four year old grandson teach me to use the internet," said Goodrich. "I'm sure that a lot of senior citizens may not be so adept at using the internet but they can get help."

If the plan moves forward, staff will be actively spreading awareness.

"Working with those who provide programs and services that might be of interest to seniors to define those, find them, get the information," said Pitner.

"Explore and develop more of their own possibilities and to use the services that are available," said Goodrich.

The advisory board unanimously motioned to recommend Center Without Walls to the city council

In March, they'll look at two other plans and present those plans agreed upon to the council.

If the council approves, Center without Walls can begin to move forward in its plans.

