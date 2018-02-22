Congressman Thornberry talks new military budget during Amarillo visit

Today, girls from the area are learning that with something as simple as a piece of foil and a penny, they too can make a difference as an engineer.
The Department of Public Safety has released more details of last night's officer involved shooting.
Chairman of the Armed Services Committee Congressman Mac Thornberry visited Bell plant today, to get an update on the V-280 program. During his visit he talked about the recent military budget increase.
March of Dimes kicked off their annual March for Babies fundraising campaign this afternoon.
Just a few months after the City of Amarillo closed all of its brush sites and opened a location at the city's landfill, residents and businesses are feeling the effect of having a single site to go to.
