Residents and businesses feeling effect of Amarillo brush site move to city landfill

Just a few months after the City of Amarillo closed all of its brush sites and opened a location at the city's landfill, residents and businesses are feeling the effect of having a single site to go to.

Getting an early start on spring landscaping? You’ll need to drive out to the landfill to dump your trimmings—no more brush sites! @NewsChannel10 @CityofAmarillo pic.twitter.com/Lvp4migtub — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) February 22, 2018

"It adds quite a bit of time to your day to go all the way to dump them,” said Dan Lucero, owner of Five Star Tree Service, a local landscaping business.

Lucero says the previous brush sites around the city were convenient for his daily work.

"Before, anywhere we were working, more brush sites were pretty convenient to where we were at. There was one every corner of town, it seemed like,” said Lucero.

With the previous program, limbs and trimmings could be dropped off at a convenient brush site around town.

The brush sites around the city are long gone (even if some chippings still remain), so where do you go now? The landfill, west of Amarillo! @NewsChannel10 pic.twitter.com/jLLucPP60s — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) February 22, 2018

Now, Amarillo residents and landscapers have to gather up their trimmings and the use the single drop-off site at the landfill.

Lucero says his customers are feeling the effect of this change, from not having a convenient spot to leave their own trimmings to an added cost to have it done since a fee is applied for using the landfill for commercial services.

“Most of them don't like it. Some of them kind of complain because some of them trim their own and they can't leave them out in the alley,” said Lucero. "It's definitely added more cost and labor, and of course the cost to dump out there, as well."

This is the new #Amarillo brush site at the landfill. While it's still free to use for residential customers, commercial users will be charged for using the site. @NewsChannel10 pic.twitter.com/pb2Gb90rdH — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) February 22, 2018

David Lehfeldt, Solid Waste Superintendent for the City of Amarillo, says that despite the added cost to landscapers, the service is still free for residents to use.

"If you're a residential customer hauling from your home, there is no charge to deliver brush to the landfill,” said Lehfeldt. “If you're a commercial operator or you trim trees for a living, yes, there is a charge for that."

The city says that while most people have been compliant with the new site, others continue to dump trimmings illegally.

"We have seen some disgruntled citizens continuing to dump illegally, but for the most part, we've had really good compliance with the rules," said Lehfeldt.

Brush and trimmings??wood chippings??compost! This is all part of @CityofAmarillo's new single brush drop-off site at the city landfill! @NewsChannel10 pic.twitter.com/gbjediwLYl — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) February 22, 2018

The brush dropped off at the landfill will then be chipped, and eventually turned into compost through the compost program.

Lehfeldt says the compost program at the new site is still in its infancy.

