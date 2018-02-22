March for Babies kicks off 2018 fundraising efforts

Abigail TeBeest was born premature and now marches each year / Source: KFDA

March of Dimes kicked off their annual March for Babies fundraising campaign this afternoon.

Money raised during the annual walk funds research for premature babies and helps educate mothers about having healthier pregnancies.

The goal this year is to raise $250,000 during the walk on April 28.

Right now, March of Dimes needs more teams like "Abigail's Army" to sign up for the march. Abigail TeBeest, who is this year's March for Babies Ambassador, was born premature. She is now 10-years-old. This year will be her 7th March for Babies. She marches with her family because March of Dimes-funded research created a medication that helped save her life.

March of Dimes says money raised by teams in our community is essential to make sure every baby is a healthy baby.

March of Dimes has free materials to help teams publicize and execute their fundraising campaign. To request materials, contact Carla O'Neal at (806) 670-0188 or coneal@marchofdimes,org.

