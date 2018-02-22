Randall County early voting locations open this weekend

The polls will be open this weekend as early voting continues.

Here is a list of Randall County poll locations that will be open this Saturday and Sunday:

Randall County Election Administration Office Located at 1604 5th Avenue in Canyon, Texas 79015 February 20-23: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. February 24: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. February 25: 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. February 26-March 2: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Randall County Annex Located at 4320 South Western in Amarillo, Texas 79109 February 20-23: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. February 24: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. February 25: 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. February 26-March 2: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Randall County Justice Center Located at 2309 Russell Long Boulevard in Canyon, Texas 79015 February 20-February 23: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. February 24: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. February 26-March 2: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Region 16 Education Service Center Located at 5800 Bell Street in Amarillo, Texas 79109 February 20-February 23: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. February 24: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. February 26-March 2: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.\

Comanche Trail Church of Christ Located at 2700 East 34th Street in Amarillo, Texas 79103 February 20-February 23: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. February 24: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. February 26-March 2: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.



