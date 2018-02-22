Randall County early voting locations open this weekend - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Randall County early voting locations open this weekend

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

The polls will be open this weekend as early voting continues.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Here is a list of Randall County poll locations that will be open this Saturday and Sunday: 

  • Randall County Election Administration Office
    • Located at 1604 5th Avenue in Canyon, Texas 79015
    • February 20-23: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • February 24: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
    • February 25: 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • February 26-March 2: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
  • Randall County Annex
    • Located at 4320 South Western in Amarillo, Texas 79109
    • February 20-23: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • February 24: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
    • February 25: 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • February 26-March 2: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
  • Randall County Justice Center
    • Located at 2309 Russell Long Boulevard in Canyon, Texas 79015
    • February 20-February 23: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • February 24: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • February 26-March 2: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
  • Region 16 Education Service Center
    • Located at 5800 Bell Street in Amarillo, Texas 79109
    • February 20-February 23: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • February 24: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • February 26-March 2: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.\
  • Comanche Trail Church of Christ 
    • Located at 2700 East 34th Street in Amarillo, Texas 79103
    • February 20-February 23: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • February 24: 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • February 26-March 2: 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly