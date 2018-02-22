Randall County early voting locations open this weekend

March of Dimes kicked off their annual March for Babies fundraising campaign this afternoon.
March of Dimes kicked off their annual March for Babies fundraising campaign this afternoon.
The enrollment deadline is approaching for the Texas Prepaid Tuition Program.
The enrollment deadline is approaching for the Texas Prepaid Tuition Program.
Tomorrow morning, Randall County IT technicians will take down all Randall County administration phone service.
Tomorrow morning, Randall County IT technicians will take down all Randall County administration phone service.
An event that is sure to satisfy your appetite, the 11th Annual Restaurant Roundup, is happening in Amarillo next week.
An event that is sure to satisfy your appetite, the 11th Annual Restaurant Roundup, is happening in Amarillo next week.
Weather outlook for Thursday, Feb. 22
Weather outlook for Thursday, Feb. 22