Former Highland Park teacher indicted for inappropriate relationship with student

Brian Pantoja charged with improper relationship with student in Potter and Randall Counties (Source: Potter County Detention Center)

A former Highland Park teacher has been indicted for charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

A Randall County grand jury indicted 25-year-old Brian Pantoja yesterday.

Authorities arrested Pantoja in Potter County in December, but Randall County prosecutors will try the case.

Randall Senior Assistant Criminal District Attorney Robert Love said Pantoja committed crimes on both sides of the county line, and the violations involve the same student.

If convicted, he could faces sentences from two to 20 years in prison for each count.

