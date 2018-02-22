Polls open in Potter County for early voting this weekend - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Polls open in Potter County for early voting this weekend

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
POTTER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Early voting is underway, and polls will be open this weekend.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Here's a list of poll locations in Potter County: 

  • The Santa Fe Ticket Office
    • Located at 900 South Polk
    • Amarillo, Texas 79101
  • Casey Carpet One
    • Located at 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road
    • Amarillo, Texas 79102
  • United Amigos
    • Located at 3300 East I-40
    • Amarillo, Texas 79103
  • The Craig
    • Located at 5500 Southwest 9th Avenue
    • Amarillo, Texas 79106
  • Cornerstone Outreach
    • Located at 111 North Buchanan Street
    • Amarillo, Texas 79107

On Saturday, February 24, the Santa Fe Ticket Office will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. All branch locations will be open from Noon to 5:00 p.m.

On Sunday, February 25, all locations will be open from Noon until 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly