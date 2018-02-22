Polls open in Potter County for early voting this weekend

Early voting is underway, and polls will be open this weekend.

Here's a list of poll locations in Potter County:

The Santa Fe Ticket Office Located at 900 South Polk Amarillo, Texas 79101

Casey Carpet One Located at 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road Amarillo, Texas 79102

United Amigos Located at 3300 East I-40 Amarillo, Texas 79103

The Craig Located at 5500 Southwest 9th Avenue Amarillo, Texas 79106

Cornerstone Outreach Located at 111 North Buchanan Street Amarillo, Texas 79107



On Saturday, February 24, the Santa Fe Ticket Office will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. All branch locations will be open from Noon to 5:00 p.m.

On Sunday, February 25, all locations will be open from Noon until 5:00 p.m.

