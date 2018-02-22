Reward offered for man wanted by Moore County officials

Moore County Crime Stoppers is asking for your help finding a man wanted for criminal mischief.

Johnny Phillips, 38, is wanted by Moore County officials for criminal mischief of more than $2,500 and less than $30,000.

If you know where he may be, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online.

If your tip leads police to his location, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

