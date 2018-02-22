Officials need your help identifying 'batman' caught on camera breaking into salon

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public's help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into a salon.

Officials say "batman" was caught on surveillance cameras breaking into a salon in the 700 block of West Amarillo Boulevard on February 16.

If you recognize this person, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward from Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

