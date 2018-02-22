Officials need your help identifying 'batman' caught on camera b - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Officials need your help identifying 'batman' caught on camera breaking into salon

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Cameras caught "batman" breaking into Amarillo salon (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers) Cameras caught "batman" breaking into Amarillo salon (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public's help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into a salon.

Officials say "batman" was caught on surveillance cameras breaking into a salon in the 700 block of West Amarillo Boulevard on February 16.

If you recognize this person, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward from Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

