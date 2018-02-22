Amarillo officials need your help finding man wanted for fraud - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo officials need your help finding man wanted for fraud

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Police are searching for Stacy Ray Milligan who is wanted for fraud (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers) Police are searching for Stacy Ray Milligan who is wanted for fraud (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a man wanted for fraud.

Stacy Ray Milligan is wanted by Randall County officials for two fraud related charges of possession of identifying information and tampering with a government record.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online

If your tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

