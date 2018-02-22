Amarillo officials need your help finding man wanted for fraud

Police are searching for Stacy Ray Milligan who is wanted for fraud (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a man wanted for fraud.

Stacy Ray Milligan is wanted by Randall County officials for two fraud related charges of possession of identifying information and tampering with a government record.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.