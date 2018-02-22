Clovis High School students to compete for culinary scholarships

Clovis High School students will compete against students from across the state to demonstrate their mastery of restaurant leadership skills in a competition to win a share of over a million dollars in scholarships.

The 16th Annual New Mexico ProStart Invitational in Albuquerque hosted by the Hospitality Industry Education Foundation and New Mexico Restaurant Associationon will take place Monday, March 5.

Other New Mexico schools competing for the state championship include Alamogordo, Atrisco Heritage, Chaparral, Cloudcroft, Clovis, Deming, Espanola, Gadsden, Questa, Rio Rancho, Ruidoso, Santa Fe, Santa Fe Indian and Taos.

The culinary teams are required to prepare a three course meal in 60 minutes, using only two butane burners with no access to running water or electricity. The management teams are required to develop and present a business proposal for an original restaurant concept.

The first place team in each category will be crowned State Champions and represent New Mexico at the National ProStart Invitational, held in Rhode Island this April.

