Enrollment deadline approaching for the Texas Prepaid Tuition Program

The enrollment deadline is approaching for the Texas Prepaid Tuition Program.

Texas families can lock in today’s cost of undergraduate tuition and school-wide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities by enrolling their children prior to the close of the current enrollment period on Feb. 28.

The Texas Tuition Promise Fund allows participants to prepay undergraduate tuition and school-wide required fees by purchasing tuition units for a four-year degree, two years of community college or just a few semesters at Texas public colleges and universities.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Plan information, prices, and enrollment forms are available online at TuitionPromise.org, or by calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5.

To enroll children younger than 1 in the program at 2017-18 prices, the deadline extends to July 31. The next annual enrollment period begins Sept. 1, with new contract prices based on Texas public college costs for the 2018-19 academic year.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.