Randall County administration phone service interruption planned, 911 not affected

Tomorrow morning, Randall County IT technicians will take down all Randall County administration phone service.

The outage will start at 6:00 a.m. and is planned to last less than an hour.

The interruption is to install new equipment and re-boot the switch to facilitate bringing the new Randall County Annex building phone lines on line.

911 service will not be affected in this outage.

You can still call the Sheriff's Office Communications Center at (806) 353-5712 or (806) 352-9678.

