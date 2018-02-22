There's still time to get tickets for the 11th Annual Restaurant Roundup

An event that is sure to satisfy your appetite, the 11th Annual Restaurant Roundup, is happening next week.

The Panhandle Restaurant Association is partnering with other local businesses to host this great food spectacle.

The event will take place Thursday, March 1 inside the Rex Baxter Building at the Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds. Dinner is served at 5:00 p.m. and runs until 9:00 p.m., or until no more food is available.

More than 45 restaurants and wineries throughout the Panhandle will deliver tastes of their signature foods.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The event will feature plenty of seating, a large dance floor, and live music from the band Insufficient Funds.

In addition to food, there will be miniature competitions taking place.

A handful of chefs will be going head-to-head in a "Battle of the Chefs," where the winner get's to call themselves "Amarillo's Top Chef."

Also, students from Boys Ranch Schools, Tascosa High School and Caprock High School will compete in a student-run showcase. All student competitors must cook a dish containing a secret ingredient.

Anyone who attends the event is asked to brings three non-perishable food items with them to the door.

The non-perishable items help those in need, but anyone who donates will receive a commemorative wine glass to celebrate the event.

Proceeds will go directly toward benefiting high school culinary classes and other charities like Snak Pak 4 Kids and Meals-on-Wheels.

The donation of non-perishable items goes toward helping Faith City Mission supply food for those in need.

Throughout the 10 years then event has been going on, a cumulative $220,000 has been raised in an effort to help local programs.

If you are interested in going to the event, tickets are $30 and available online here.

You can also purchase tickets in person at Joe Taco, Joe Daddy's, Macaroni Joe's and La Fiesta Grande.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.