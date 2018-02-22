RECALL ALERT: Outdoor gas fire pits recalled due to burn hazard

Outdoor gas fire pits recalled due to burn hazard; sold exclusively at Home Depot. The bowl base of the fire pits lacks a heat shield to protect consumers from burns while turning off the propane tank after use, posing a burn hazard.

This recall involves Hampton Bay 50,000 BTU, 30 inch Cross Ridge Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table Patio Heaters with model number G-FTB51057B and UPC 6944937601579.

The fire pit has an antique bronze finish with a natural slate tabletop and a black base that holds a propane tank. The model and UPC are printed on the product’s packaging.

Consumers should contact Yayi for a free repair kit which includes a heat shield and installation instructions.

The firm has received three reports of consumers who were burned while turning off the propane tank after using the gas fire pit.

Sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online from August 2016 through November 2017 for about $200.

Contact Yayi toll-free at 855-600-9294 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday or by sending an email to customercare@china-yayi.com or online www.china-yayi.com/ and click on Recall for more information.

Source: CPSC

