Due to inclement weather DPS offices will open at 10:00 a.m. in select counties

By NewsChannel10 Staff
GRAY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Due to inclement weather, DPS offices in the following counties will open at 10:00 a.m.

  • Gray 
  • Hemphill
  • Wheeler
  • Ochiltree
  • Collingsworth
  • Hall
  • Donley

