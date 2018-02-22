Thursday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the 50s

We are still dealing with some winter weather this morning, mainly across the southeastern panhandle.

Patchy freezing drizzle is possible through noon today across the southern and eastern half of the area.

Skies will gradually clear throughout the afternoon and winds will become breezy.

Temps will start off in the 20's and teens this morning, but warm into the 50's west and 40's east this afternoon.

Overnight we can expect clear skies and temps to drop into the 20's.

Friday we warm back into the 50's and 60's under mostly clear skies.

The weekend will leave us warm and dry, but winds will pick up Saturday - Monday bringing back fire danger for the weekend.

