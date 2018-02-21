Area School Delays for Thursday, Feb. 22 - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Area School Delays for Thursday, Feb. 22

By NewsChannel10 Staff

Due to icy road conditions some area schools will start classes late on Thursday, Feb. 22.

The following schools are delayed:

  • Booker ISD - Classes will start at 10:00 a.m.
  • Canadian ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run two hours later than normal.
  • Clarendon ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run two hours later than normal.
  • Clarendon College - Classes start at 10:00 a.m. at the Clarendon and Pampa campuses.
  • Darrouzett ISD - Classes will start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run two hours later than normal.
  • Follett ISD - Classes will start at 10:00 a.m.
  • Fort Elliot CISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m. buses will run two hours late.
  • Grandview-Hopkins ISD will start at 10:00. buses will run two hours late.
  • Hedley ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run two hours later than normal.
  • Kelton ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run two hours later than normal.
  • Lefors ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run two hours late. No Pre-K.
  • Memphis ISD - Classes will start at 10:00 a.m.

  • McLean ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will only run in the afternoon.
  • Pampa ISD - Classes will have a 10:00 am start with buses running 2 hours delayed. No morning Pre-K.
  • Pampa, St. Matthew's Episcopal Day School - School opens at 9:30 a.m., Classes start at 10:00 a.m.
  • Perryton ISD - Classes start two hours late; buses run two hours late.
  • Shamrock ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run in town only.
  • Turkey-Quitaque ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run two hours late.
  • Wheeler ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run in town only.
  • Wellington ISD - Classes will start at 10:00 a.m.

