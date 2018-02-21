Area School Delays - Feb. 22 - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Area School Delays - Feb. 22

By NewsChannel10 Staff
Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10 Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10

Sleet falling across the eastern part of the Panhandle on Monday is causing icy road conditions, prompting some area schools to start classes late on Thursday, Feb. 22.

The following schools are delayed:

  • Booker ISD - Classes will start at 10:00 a.m.
  • Canadian ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run two hours later than normal
  • Clarendon ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run two hours later than normal
  • Darrouzett ISD - Classes will start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run two hours later than normal
  • Fort Elliot CISD - Classes will start one hour late
  • Hedley ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run two hours later than normal
  • Kelton ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run two hours later than normal

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

  • McLean ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will only run in the afternoon
  • Perryton ISD - Classes start two hours late; buses run two hours late
  • Shamrock ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run in town only
  • Turkey-Quitaque ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run two hours late
  • Wheeler ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run in town only
  • Wellington ISD - Classes will start at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly