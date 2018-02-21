Area School Delays - Feb. 22

Sleet falling across the eastern part of the Panhandle on Monday is causing icy road conditions, prompting some area schools to start classes late on Thursday, Feb. 22.

The following schools are delayed:

Booker ISD - Classes will start at 10:00 a.m.

Canadian ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run two hours later than normal

Clarendon ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run two hours later than normal

Darrouzett ISD - Classes will start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run two hours later than normal

Fort Elliot CISD - Classes will start one hour late

Hedley ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run two hours later than normal

Kelton ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run two hours later than normal

McLean ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will only run in the afternoon

Perryton ISD - Classes start two hours late; buses run two hours late

Shamrock ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run in town only

Turkey-Quitaque ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run two hours late

Wheeler ISD - Classes start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run in town only

Wellington ISD - Classes will start at 10:00 a.m.

