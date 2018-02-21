Area school closing- February, 22 - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Area school closing- February, 22

With overnight weather conditions expected to bring icy conditions, some area schools are starting classes late:

  • Clarendon ISD - Classes due to start at 10:00 a.m.; buses run two hours later than normal
  • Hedley ISD - Classes due to start at 10:00 a.m.; buses run two hours later than normal
  • Kelton ISD - Classes due to start at 10:00 a.m.; buses run two hours later than normal

  • Wheeler ISD - Classes due to start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run in town only
  • Shamrock ISD - Classes due to start at 10:00 a.m.; buses will run in town only
  • Fort Elliot CISD - Classes will start one hour late
  • Wellington ISD - Classes will start at 10:00 a.m.
  • Booker ISD - Classes will start at 10:00 a.m.

