Some children may need a second flu shot

Officials are on the scene after an officer involved shooting in Stratford earlier this evening. A
With overnight weather conditions expected to bring icy conditions, some area schools are starting classes late:
Be-Loved Amarillo is a non-profit organization mentoring local teen moms.
An electric utility planning the largest U.S. wind farm in one centralized location has announced a settlement that will let it move forward with the project in the eastern Oklahoma Panhandle.
Starting Thursday, Cinemark Theaters will put a new bag and package policy into effect at all of its theaters.
