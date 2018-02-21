Texas Rangers investigate officer involved shooting in Stratford

The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting in Stratford earlier this evening.
The number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE detainees in Amarillo has increased this past year.
Sleet falling across the eastern part of the Panhandle on Monday is causing icy road conditions, prompting some area schools to start classes late on Thursday, Feb. 22.
As the flu continues to be unrelenting in pediatric cases throughout the state, the CDC wants parents to consider getting a second flu shot for their children.
Be-Loved Amarillo is a non-profit organization mentoring local teen moms.
