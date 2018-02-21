Texas Rangers investigate officer involved shooting in Stratford

The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting in Stratford earlier this evening.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. near the Pilot Travel Center at the intersection of US-54 and Highway 287.

Details are limited at this time. The Sherman County Sheriff's Office said it cannot confirm if there was a fatality or who the victim is, but their office did confirm the Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation.

NewsChannel10 has a crew at the scene and we will update this story with more details as they are made available.

