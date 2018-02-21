Stratford community reacts to fatal officer involved shooting

As the Texas Rangers continue to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting in Stratford, some residents are voicing their concerns.

Many Stratford residents were anxious to know what exactly happened the night of the shooting.

Others were surprised that something as serious as an officer-involved shooting could happen in a town this small.

"I've lived here for 20 years," said Stratford resident Braiden Palmer. "Nothing like this has ever happened to my knowledge."

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident happened Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. when a Stratford police officer identified a stolen vehicle traveling east on US-54.

The officer then pulled over the vehicle at a convenience store near the intersection of US-54 and Highway 287 in Stratford.

During the process of arresting the occupants inside the vehicle, we're told both of the arresting officers fired their weapons.

They struck the driver, a 22-year-old man who later died as a result of his injuries.

A 24-year-old male passenger was then arrested without incident.

Palmer believes local law enforcement agencies can only control so much.

"This is two major intersections going on through Stratford, who knows what comes through town," said Palmer. "The world is changing. There's a lot of people that just think they're above the law. They need to know that everyone's the same. No one has more privileges than one another."

Local convenience store employees said they were sad to hear about the incident.

Some families we spoke with said it makes them feel scared.

Palmer hopes the community doesn't jump to conclusions.

"You can't blame the cops in Stratford," said Palmer. "You can't blame the sheriff's department, you can't blame the deputies or anything like that because they're just doing their jobs."

Pilot Travel Center released the following statement this afternoon:

Our main concern is the safety and well-being of our guests and employees.

They told NewsChannel 10 crews that they are unable to comment due to the ongoing investigation. They are open for business today.

The passenger who was arrested was booked into the Sherman County Jail.

The names of the suspects and charges filed will be released when officers confirm the next of kin have been notified.

