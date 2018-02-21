Investigation of officer involved shooting in Stratford continues

The Texas Rangers and the Department of Public Safety continue investigating an officer involved shooting in Stratford.

The shooting happened Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. near the Pilot Travel Center at the intersection of US-54 and Highway 287.

Pilot Travel Center released the following statement this afternoon:

Our main concern is the safety and well-being of our guests and employees.

They told NewsChannel 10 crews that they are unable to comment due to the ongoing investigation. They are open for business today.

The Sherman County Sheriff's Office said it cannot confirm if there was a fatality or who the victim is, but their office did confirm the Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation.

