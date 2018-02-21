DPS: Driver of stolen vehicle dies after being shot by officers

The Department of Public Safety has released more details of last night's officer involved shooting.

The shooting happened Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. near the Pilot Travel Center at the intersection of US-54 and Highway 287.

DPS officials say a Stratford police officer identified a stolen car traveling eastbound on US-54. The officer initiated a traffic stop at the Pilot Travel Center.

During the process of arresting the occupants of the stolen car, both of the arresting officers fired their weapons, striking the driver.

The 22-year-old male driver died as a result of his injuries.

The 24-year-old male passenger was arrested and booked into the Sherman County Jail.

At this time, names of the suspects and the charges the passenger faces have not been released.

Pilot Travel Center released the following statement this afternoon:

Our main concern is the safety and well-being of our guests and employees.

They told NewsChannel 10 crews that they are unable to comment due to the ongoing investigation. They are open for business today.

The Texas Rangers continue investigating this incident.

