Crews on scene of officer involved shooting in Stratford - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Crews on scene of officer involved shooting in Stratford

Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
STRATFORD, TX (KFDA) -

Officials are on the scene after an officer involved shooting in Stratford earlier this evening. 

At around 8:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of US-54 and Highway 287.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Details are limited at this time, but the Sherman County Sheriff's Office report that the Texas Rangers are on scene investigating.

NewsChannel 10 has a crew on the scene and will update this story with more details as they are made available. 

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly