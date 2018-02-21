Crews on scene of officer involved shooting in Stratford

Officials are on the scene after an officer involved shooting in Stratford earlier this evening.

At around 8:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of US-54 and Highway 287.

Details are limited at this time, but the Sherman County Sheriff's Office report that the Texas Rangers are on scene investigating.

