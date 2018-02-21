Largest U.S. wind farm in centralized location coming to Oklahoma

An electric utility planning the largest U.S. wind farm in one centralized location has announced a settlement that will let it move forward with the project in the eastern Oklahoma Panhandle.

According to a news release, Southwestern Electric Power Company announced yesterday the agreement with various entities, including Walmart. The retailer has a goal of using 100 percent renewable energy the project would supply its Arkansas headquarters.

The Wind Catcher Energy Connection will cost an estimated $4.5 billion.

Promised benefits include lower electric costs, thousands of construction jobs and connections for Texas Panhandle wind farms to send electricity east.

