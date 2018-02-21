Family drops lawsuit against TEXAS Musical Drama supervisors and employees

Peyton Trueblood was killed in an explosion in 2015 working the production of TEXAS (Source: Lisa Trueblood)

The family of the young woman killed in a fireworks explosion at the TEXAS Musical Drama three years ago has dropped their suit against supervisors and employees of the production.

Peyton Trueblood worked for the musical during the summer of 2015 and was killed on site when a fireworks magazine exploded.

In September of 2016, her parents filed a lawsuit against four Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation employees: Production Manager Blaine Bertrand, Executive Director Kris Miller, Lead Pyrotechnician Dennis Rice and Pyrotechnician Rick Bertram. They claimed negligence, gross negligence and strict liability.

The family filed to dismiss the lawsuit in April of 2017.

An attorney for the family, Jesse Quackenbush, said there was no financial settlement. He said there were other family attorneys involved, and they finally agreed there was no way to prove what or whom caused the explosion of the fireworks.

