Cinemark Theaters banning large bags in theaters, including Amarillo location

Starting Thursday, Cinemark Theaters will put a new bag and package policy into effect at all of its theaters.

According to Cinemark, bags or packages larger than 12-by-12-by-6 inches will not be allowed into the theater as of Feb. 22, 2017.

Exceptions to the policy include medical equipment bags and diaper bags.

Theater officials say the new policy is an effort to increase the safety and security of the theater for guests and employees.

The theaters will not provide a general area to check bags and other personal belongings that are not allowed into the theater.

According to Cinemark, the theater reserves the right to inspect all bags and packages into the theater.

Cinemark has one location in the Amarillo area with the Cinemark Hollywood 16 theater, located at 9100 Canyon Drive.

Cinemark also operates Century Theatres, CineArts, Tinseltown, and Rave Cinemas.

