First responders honored with Burritos for Badges breakfast

Neighbors Emergency Center will honor all local first responders by hosting a "Burritos for Badges" breakfast Thursday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

Potter and Randall county first responders will be provided with a complimentary breakfast burrito and coffee or juice to fuel up for the day ahead.

Amarillo first responders will also be able to tour the center, meet the Neighbors medical staff and learn about the many services they offer local patients.

Neighbors Emergency Center is located at 2105 South Western St.

