March deadline set for AC Foundation student scholarship applications

The Amarillo College Foundation will award more than $1 million dollars in scholarships for the 2018-2019 academic school year.

All students planning to attend AC next fall are encouraged to submit a scholarship application by the March 1 deadline.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Students interested in applying must have a grade point average of 2.0 or higher and expect to enroll in at least six credit hours per semester.

The AC Foundation office is located on the second floor of the College Union building at the Washington Street Campus and can be contacted at (806) 371-5107.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.