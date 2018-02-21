March deadline set for AC Foundation student scholarship applications

Weather outlook for Wednesday, Feb. 21
Weather outlook for Wednesday, Feb. 21
A deadly drug passed off as Xanax is making its way to Amarillo streets.
The City of Amarillo is working to better understand the health needs of residents in both Potter and Randall Counties.
A Dumas High School student was arrested after officials received information that he made a terroristic threat.
Whirlpool recalls KitchenAid Electric Kettles due to burn hazard. The handle can loosen and separate from the kettle, causing hot contents to spill, posing a burn hazard.
