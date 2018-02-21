Chase Tower Run: Run for a cause this weekend

Run for a cause at the Chase Tower Run this weekend (Source: Chase Tower Run 2018 Facebook)

You can participate in an athletic challenge and help the community at the Chase Tower Run this Saturday.

Runners will run around the Amarillo National Bank parking garage, then run laps around the Chase Tower parking garage before running up the stairs to the 31st floor at the Amarillo Club.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Runners can then enjoy brunch at the Amarillo Club.

The race is $40 per person, and that includes brunch. You can register here.

The race starts at 9:30 a.m. at 600 South Tyler.

All proceeds benefit the Brandy Lee Leard Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.