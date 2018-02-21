Randall County officials searching for man wanted for violating - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Randall County officials searching for man wanted for violating his probation

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Travis Shane Meredith is wanted for probation violation(Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office) Travis Shane Meredith is wanted for probation violation(Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Randall County officials are asking for your help finding a man wanted for violating his probation.

Travis Shane Meredith, 32, is wanted by the Randall County Sheriff's Office for violating his parole with an original charge or possession of a controlled substance and abandoning or endangering a child.

He is described as 5-foot-10, 135 pounds, having brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he may be, call the Randall County Sheriff's Office at (806) 468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Information leading to his location and arrest could earn you a reward. 

