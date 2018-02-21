Moore County officials looking for suspects in trailer theft - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Moore County officials looking for suspects in trailer theft

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Trailer stolen in Moore County (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers) Trailer stolen in Moore County (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Moore County Crime Stoppers needs your help locating the suspects in a recent theft.

Officials say a 24-foot black Road Boss trailer with a dove tail and a yellow John Deer 260 Series two skid loader were stolen.

If you know any information about this crime, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477.

