RECALL ALERT: Whirlpool recalls KitchenAid Electric Kettles due to burn hazard

Whirlpool recalls KitchenAid Electric Kettles due to burn hazard. The handle can loosen and separate from the kettle, causing hot contents to spill, posing a burn hazard.
Weather outlook for Wednesday, Feb. 21
The City of Amarillo is working to better understand the health needs of residents in both Potter and Randall Counties.
A Dumas High School student was arrested after officials received information that he made a terroristic threat.
Moore County officials are asking for help recovering a stolen trailer and skid loader.