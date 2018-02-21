RECALL ALERT: Whirlpool recalls KitchenAid Electric Kettles due to burn hazard

Whirlpool recalls KitchenAid Electric Kettles due to burn hazard. The handle can loosen and separate from the kettle, causing hot contents to spill, posing a burn hazard.

This recall involves KitchenAid 1.7 Liter Electric Kettles. The kettles were sold in stainless steel, red, black, white, liquid graphite and cocoa silver. Model numbers and serial numbers are located on the bottom of the kettle.

KitchenAid is written on the front of the kettles. A complete list of model and serial numbers included in this recall is posted on the firm’s website at http://repair.whirlpool.com

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled kettles and contact Whirlpool for a free replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:Whirlpool Corporation has received 79 reports in the U.S. (19 in Canada) of handles separating, including three reports in the US (one in Canada) of minor burn injuries.

Sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Dillard's, Fry’s Electronics, Kitchen Kaboodle, Kohl’s, Navy Exchange, Target, Williams Sonoma, and other home improvement, home appliance and retail stores and online at Amazon.com as well as other online retailers from September 2013 through February 2018 for about $100 to $120.

Contact Whirlpool Corporation at 800-874-0608 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at http://repair.whirlpool.com for more information.

Model Numbers Serial Numbers KEK1722SX (Stainless) YA325***** thru YA724***** KEK1722ER (Red) YA325***** thru YA724***** KEK1722OB (Black) YA325***** thru YA724***** KEK1722WH (White) YA325***** thru YA724***** KEK1722QG (Liquid Graphite) YA325***** thru YA724***** KEK1722CS (Cocoa Silver) YA325***** thru YA724***** RKEK1722SX (Stainless) YA325***** thru YA724***** RKEK1722ER (Red) YA325***** thru YA724***** RKEK1722OB (Black) YA325***** thru YA724***** RKEK1722WH (White) YA325***** thru YA724***** RKEK1722QG (Liquid) YA325***** thru YA724***** RKEK1722CS (Cocoa Silver) YA325***** thru YA724*****

Source: CPSC

