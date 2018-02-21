Wednesday's Weather: Wintry mix and freezing rain possible, high temps in the 30s

Now that our cold front has moved through we are left with temps in the teens this morning and winds chills in the single digits.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with the chance for snow, sleet and freezing rain.

A few bands of wintry mix will develop starting this morning and continue through the early overnight hours.

The morning commute shouldn't be impacted much, but allow extra commute for afternoon and evening travel especially across the eastern panhandle.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the eastern panhandle today. Wintry mix and freezing rain may cause slick spots on the roadways.

Highs today only reach into the 20's and 30's before we drop back into the teens overnight.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

A few lingering showers may be possible early Thursday, but then we will begin to clear out and warm up slightly, back into the 40's. 50's and 60's and dry conditions return Friday-the middle of next week.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.