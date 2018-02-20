City of Amarillo awards contract for community health assessment

The City of Amarillo is working to better understand the health needs of residents in both Potter and Randall Counties.

The council awarded a contract to Ascent Health to begin the assessment at City Hall this evening.

"With a community health assessment, we'll get a really good picture of the health of the community," said Casie Stoughton, the Director of Public Health. "With that picture, we know where we are and we know where we need to go."

Ascent Health, the company conducting the assessment, agrees that a clear picture is what's needed for the health of a community as a whole.

"It's a huge project," said Mary Coyne, the Vice President at Ascent Health. "A big research project where we're going to find out what the needs are in the community and help the Public Health department to know where to focus their efforts."

The information will help Ascent and the city identify any health trends that could be happening in Amarillo.

"In the past, we've looked at things such as access to health care, insurance status, smoking, obesity, different chronic diseases, immunization status," said Stoughton.

Ascent said its vital for all residents to participate so they can get a full picture of the needs in the community.

"It's a really large telephone survey, there's quite a few questions," said Stoughton. "So we would ask people if they get a call to help us out by answering the questions."

The health assessment will take about four to six months to complete.

The information will then be evaluated by the Public Health department.

