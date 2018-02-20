Trailer, skid loader stolen in Moore County

Moore County officials are asking for help recovering a stolen trailer and skid loader.

The trailer is a 24' black Road Boss trailer with a dovetail hitch.

The skid loader is a Yellow John Deere 260 Series 2.

If you have any information on the location of these items or the identity of the suspected thieves, call (806) 935-8477.

