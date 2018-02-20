Trailer, skid loader stolen in Moore County

The City of Amarillo is working to better understand the health needs of residents in both Potter and Randall Counties.
A Dumas High School student was arrested after officials received information that he made a terroristic threat.
Moore County officials are asking for help recovering a stolen trailer and skid loader.
Three people were indicted for the December murder of Joshua Daniels by a Potter County grand jury on Wednesday.
A deadly drug passed off as Xanax is making its way to Amarillo streets.
