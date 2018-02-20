Dumas High School student arrested for making terroristic threats

A Dumas High School student was arrested after officials received information that he made a terroristic threat.

According to the Moore County Journal, the district and law enforcement responded immediately when the threat was made.

The student is being held in the Moore County Jail on a $1 million dollar bond.

The district refused to comment on the grade and suspension status of the student, citing privacy concerns.

This story is developing. We will update it with information as it becomes available.

