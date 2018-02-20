Grand jury indicts three in December murder

Three people were indicted for the December murder of Joshua Daniels by a Potter County grand jury on Wednesday.
A deadly drug passed off as Xanax is making its way to Amarillo streets.
Amarillo National Bank is getting a facelift in downtown Amarillo.
As Amarillo Recovery from Alcohol and Drugs celebrates their 5th anniversary, one local man is celebrating his road to recovery.
Three people are behind bars after Potter County officials found drugs in a home.
