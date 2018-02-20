Grand jury indicts three in December murder

Three people were indicted for the December murder of Joshua Daniels by a Potter County grand jury on Wednesday.

According to the indictment, Kyle Monnet, Christopher Yost and Anna Marie Powers are facing first-degree felony murder charges.

Police say they went to a home on Moore Street on Dec. 10, 2017 looking for another man when they found Daniels lying on the floor.

He had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Daniels was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Within a week, police had arrested all three suspects.

