Our Perspective on mass shootings and the need for action

The headlines this week are horrifying. Right now the country is dealing with another mass school shooting.

On Wednesday, 17 people were murdered inside a Florida high school. We've seen video of terrified teenagers huddled together, hiding in their classrooms as the sound of bullets ring out.

It's absolutely heartbreaking and it's unacceptable. Unfortunately, it's becoming too common.

And the Panhandle isn't immune to the threat of something like that happening here. Last week there were two school districts, Perryton and Hereford, that faced just that.

Fortunately they appear to have been just talk, but that's not always the case.

In recent years, our country has witnessed some of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.

In 2012, 26 people, including 20 young children, were slaughtered inside a Connecticut elementary school

In 2016, 50 people were gunned down at a nightclub in Orlando.

In November of 2017, 27 worshippers were shot and killed at church in Texas.

Then in October of last year, 59 people were slaughtered at concert in Las Vegas.

And of course, South Carolina experienced its own mass shooting in 2015, when nine people were ambushed inside a Charleston church.

Quite frankly, it's becoming hard for most people to keep track of these mass killings.

The scenes are so nauseating that it's easy to turn away. It's human nature to try and shield ourselves and our families, but as a country and as a society, we must fight the urge to become numb.

We must always stop and mourn the innocent lives lost and refuse to accept this cycle of violence as the new norm.

There is no easy answer to this crisis, but it's not normal, and it's not okay.

Let's make sure this latest tragedy does not deteriorate into partisan bickering.

It's up to all of us to come up with sensible solutions that will keep us safe without violating our individual rights in a free society.

History is watching and so are our children.

That's our perspective. What's yours?

